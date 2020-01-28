The nation is divided on who it wants to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. And Michiganders want it to be the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are facing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

A map put together by Betonline.ag, shows that there is a regional element in who states are cheering for. Most of the middle of the country is cheering for the Chiefs and San Francisco is taking the coasts.

The divide is nearly 50-50, with 27 states rooting for Kansas City and the 49ers have 23.

The data was aggregated by looking at geotagged Twitter over the past week, tracking hashtags for each of the teams. Over 75,000 tweets were tracked.

