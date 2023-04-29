Muskegon native picked by Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft

Anthony Bradford is a former Muskegon Big Reds lineman who went on to play for a National Championship team at LSU.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Michigan's own Anthony Bradford is ready to begin his career in the National Football League, after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 4th round (108th overall) of the NFL Draft.

Bradford, a 6'4", 332 pounds offensive lineman, is a 2019 graduate of Muskegon High School. During his time playing football on the lakeshore, Bradford helped Muskegon to three-straight state championship game appearances, and a 27-game winning streak.

He blocked for some of the most legendary players in Michigan high school football history like Khalil Pimpleton, La'Darius Jefferson and Cam Martinez.

Bradford was a consensus four-star recruit and eventually committed to play for Ed Orgeron at LSU. During his freshman year, Bradford got some playing time blocking for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. That year, the Tigers won the National Championship. 13 ON YOUR SIDE was at Bradford's family home to watch the game with the Bradfords.

By 2022, Bradford was a starter for LSU and their new coach Brian Kelly. During his final season in Baton Rouge, the Tigers finished with a 10-4 record. This past January, they smashed Purdue 63-7 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

NFL scouts have praised Bradford for his size and strength, his powerful hands and being able to stand his ground against power rushers.

