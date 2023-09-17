Muskegon's own Anthony Bradford plays first NFL game in Detroit

The former Big Red played on just field goals and extra points for Seattle but he definitely feels like he is getting a feel for the NFL lifestyle.

DETROIT — While it might have been a sour loss for the Lions, Muskegon is still beaming with pride as one of their own - Anthony Bradford - suited up in his first NFL game.

It’s a big day in Detroit!



Not only is it the home opener for the Lions against the Seahawks but former Muskegon Big Red Anthony Bradford (@__abradford) is in the building and has switched his number back to 75 like it was at LSU and Muskegon. @13OYSL @OnMuskegon pic.twitter.com/SWAPds0cfe — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) September 17, 2023

To no surprise, Muskegon showed up for the occasion. His mom Latoya and several others from his hometown drove a bus to Detroit to be there for the big day and cheer Bradford on.

The former Big Red played on just field goals and extra points for Seattle but he definitely feels like he is getting a feel for the NFL lifestyle, and he was super excited to kick off his NFL career back home in Michigan.

"It's always great coming back," Bradford said. "It's kind of full circle. My last high school game was here and one of my worst NFL away games was here. It felt good to be back. It felt good to see people that I know from back in the city a lot of family got to come out so it's been a good time tonight."

Not only was it his first time wearing a regular season game, it was the first win of his NFL career.

"For sure, it feels good," Bradford said. "I was just in there turning up with my boys so it felt good."

LaToya has watched him play football in high school at Hackley Stadium and in college for the LSU Tigers. She says watching him at the highest level is a dream come true.

"I can't even speak on it," LaToya said. "It's unthinkable. God is good. It's amazing. It was amazing. We had the best time."

If you saw Bradford on the field you might have noticed he is is back to wearing No. 75. He sported No. 70 in training camp but when his old high school and college number was available, he snagged it right away.

