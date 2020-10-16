Reports: Patriots cancel Friday practice after positive COVID-19 test

According to reports, the Patriots are also awaiting results of a second suspected positive test.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — According to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates, the New England Patriots canceled practice on Friday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result. The organization is apparently also waiting to confirm a second positive test.

The positive result comes as the Patriots prepare for their game with the Denver Broncos, which was postponed last week due to more positive tests. Currently, the Patriots-Broncos game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The latest result puts the Patriots' outbreak at five, with potentially a sixth, pending those results. Starting quarterback Cam Newton was the team's first positive case two weeks ago, followed by star cornerback Stephon Gilmore two days later.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

Defensive tackles Bill Murray and Byron Cowart also tested positive.

Gilmore, Newton, and Murray have since come off the team's COVID-19/reserve list after being medically cleared to return to practice. Newton returned to practice on Thursday and was expected to start in the game against the Broncos at home this weekend.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says if the game can't be played Sunday, "the NFL would be presented with its toughest scheduling challenge to date," since both teams used their bye weeks last week.

If the game could not be played Sunday, the NFL would be presented with its toughest scheduling challenge to date. Both teams, the Patriots and Broncos, had their byes last weekend and bye flexibility is gone. https://t.co/HMCsLPbd8l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

The Patriots have not yet released information about the tests, the canceled practice, or what it could mean for Sunday's game.