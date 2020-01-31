GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2 and the 2020 Super Bowl prop bets are on!

How long do you think the National Anthem will be? Total number of commercials? Take the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Super Bowl Prop Bets Survey and let us know what you think.

What you need to know about Super Bowl LIV:

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54) kicks off Feb. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LIV will be shown on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Who is performing the halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. Previous halftime show performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Who is performing the national anthem?

The NFL recently announced that Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem. It will be Lovato's most high profile gig since an apparent overdose in 2018. She sat down with Teen Vogue in November 2019, telling them she has overcome a lot.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Super Bowl content on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.