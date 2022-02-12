Reports: Rams' Van Jefferson's pregnant wife taken to hospital during Super Bowl

Samaria Jefferson's due date was just days from the Super Bowl. According to The Athletic, she left SoFi Stadium for the hospital after going into labor.

LOS ANGELES — It's a big day for the Los Angeles Rams -- but it could be even bigger for wide receiver Van Jefferson and his family.

Before the Rams' last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Van Jefferson's expecting wife Samaria was carried out of the stadium to the hospital, multiple reports say.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Samaria was rushed to the hospital mid-game after going into labor. After the game, her husband and 5-year-old daughter rushed to follow her. A source close to the family told the Tennessean that Samaria had been carried out in a stretcher after getting contractions. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also confirmed that Samaria had left SoFi Stadium for the hospital.

The Athletic had previously reported that Samaria's due date was Feb. 17. She told the online sports outlet that she didn't want Jefferson told if she went into labor during the big game, and that she would be there: She "would not miss this moment for anything."

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” Samaria told The Athletic. “I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him."

Jefferson's father, who was also at the Super Bowl, told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that “the midwife said she has about an hour to go before birth."

