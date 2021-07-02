Buccaneers blowing out Chiefs in 3rd quarter of Super Bowl 55

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected on two of Brady's three touchdowns and the hometown Buccaneers lead 31-9 late in the second half.

Tom Brady played championship-level football in the first half, completing three touchdown passes to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-6 halftime lead on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. That lead has been extended to 31-9 in the third quarter.

The Chiefs got the first points of the game on a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, old Patriots teammates Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

After the Bucs were stopped on fourth and goal on their next drive, Brady and Gronk hooked up again a few minutes later on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 14-3. Butker kicked another field goal late in the first half to make it 14-6.

A pass interference penalty by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Mike Evans helped extend a late drive for the Bucs. Seconds later, Brady hit Antonio Brown for a one-yard score to make it 21-6 at the half.

The Chiefs drove downfield to open the second half, but settled for another Butker field goal to make it 21-9 with just under 11 minutes in the third quarter. But less than four minutes later, Leonard Fournette ran it in from 27 yards out to make it 28-9. After an interception, the Bucs added a field goal to make it 31-9.

After an NFL season that had postponed games and infected players from the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl may have a sense of normalcy with nearly 25,000 people, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, in attendance.

Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

Age is also playing a role in the big game. Brady and Mahomes have the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady already holds the title oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl and this year will be the oldest player of any position to play in the big game.

Super Bowl 55 also pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.