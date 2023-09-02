Zoo animals give their Super Bowl predictions

People aren't the only ones picking who will win the big game on Sunday, animals from across the country and beyond are choosing their favorite as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — People aren't the only ones getting in on the action when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday. Animals at zoos and aquariums across the country and beyond are giving their predictions for the big game.

We took a look at 11 different predictions to give us the most popular choice among the animals. Who will it be? The Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs?

SEA LIFE Arizona

The stingray RAY-anna not only showed off some dance moves for her role in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the stingrays also chose the Kansas City Chiefs as the winner of Super Bowl LVII.

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 0

Kansas City Chiefs - 1

OdySea Aquarium

Magoo, the 8-year-old sea lion, did not hesitate and decided to go with the Philadelphia Eagles as the next Super Bowl champs.

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 1

Kansas City Chiefs - 1

The Toronto Zoo

Butters, a great horned owl at the Toronto Zoo, decided to stick with its avian brethren and chose the Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl champs.

Butters the great horned owl made her prediction on who she thinks will win the @NFLCanada #Superbowl 🏈 Watch to see whoooooo she chose 👀 🦉 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/GLj9WxDjRQ — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 10, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 2

Kansas City Chiefs - 1

Blank Park Zoo

The 5-month-old giraffe Bakari and his mother, Zola, choose the Kansas City Chiefs as 2023's Super Bowl champs.

BIG GAME PREDICTION: After much pondering, Bakari the five-month-old giraffe and his mom, Zola, have predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs are walking away with the big WIN this Sunday🏈🦒🌿 #biggameprediction #KansasCityChiefs #PhiladelphiaEagles pic.twitter.com/CVKw8jMRn7 — Blank Park Zoo (@blankparkzoo) February 8, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 2

Kansas City Chiefs - 2

Topeka Zoo

Rudy the Bornean orangutan and her daughter, Udara, went straight for the Kansas City Chiefs box and picked their winner.

Rudy is about to predict this year’s Super Bowl champions! Who do you think she’ll pick? Posted by Topeka Zoo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 2

Kansas City Chiefs - 3

Utica Zoo

The Utica Zoo had a couple of animals who wanted to make their predictions known. First to make their choice was a degu named Bea Arthur and she went straight for the Chiefs with her prediction.

It's that time of the year again! The Superbowl is right around the corner, so we decided to ask some of our animals who they think will win this year: the Cheifs or the Eagles. The first prediction was given by one of our Degus: Bea Arthur. And without hesititaion, she gave us a clear answer: the Chiefs will win Superbowl LVII. Do you agree with Bea Arthur? Stay tuned for more predictions throughout this week! #degu #superbowl #superbowlLVII #prediction #utica #zoo #uticazoo #uz363 #funthatmatters #football #cuteanimals #funnyanimals #Chiefs #kansascity #kansascitychiefs Posted by Utica Zoo on Monday, February 6, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 2

Kansas City Chiefs - 4

Two days later, their Spider Monkeys, Manuel and Negra, wanted to get in on the action. Manuel was quick to pick the Eagles, so quick in fact that Negra didn't even get to give her opinion.

Our Spider Monkeys, Manuel and Negra, told us that they wanted to predict the outcome of Superbowl LVII. After we setup their enrichment, it didn't take long before Manuel made his decision: the Eagles! Of course, being the destructive force that he is, he also demolished the enrichment for the Chiefs after the fact! #superbowl #superbowlLVII #prediction #utica #zoo #uticazoo #uz363 #funthatmatters #football #cuteanimals #funnyanimals #eagles #philadelphiaeagles #philadelphia #spidermonkey #monkey Posted by Utica Zoo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 3

Kansas City Chiefs - 4

ZooMontana

The Red Panda named Pabu decided that the Eagles were going to pick up their second Super Bowl Championship this Sunday.

Thanks to The Big J Show for once again sponsoring this year's animal Superbowl Pick! Pabu was more excited about meeting everyone than the pick itself! Go Philadelphia Eagles! Posted by ZooMontana on Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 4

Kansas City Chiefs - 4

Mote Marine Lab

The two resident manatees in Sarasota split their picks with one of them an obvious Eagles fan and the other, a Chiefs fan.

The Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 5

Kansas City Chiefs - 5

And since we have a tie, we need one more animal to weigh in and decide the 2023 Super Bowl champs.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

Chakra the wolf decided that the Eagles looked a bit tastier of a treat and chose Philly as the winner in a tie-breaker.

FINAL Score

Philadelphia Eagles - 6 WINNER

Kansas City Chiefs - 5

There you have it, the animals have clearly chosen a fellow animal in the Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl champs.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII