NHL suspends Red Wings C Dylan Larkin 1 game for punch

The NHL says Larkin was suspended for retaliating to Joseph’s hit from behind with a punch in the face when the opponent was not suspecting it.

The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph.

The league announced the penalty on Friday, adding Larkin will give up $30,500.00 in pay that will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Larkin will miss Detroit’s home game on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The NHL says Larkin was suspended for retaliating to Joseph’s hit from behind with a punch in the face when the opponent was not suspecting it.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.