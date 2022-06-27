The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup and quickly made an impression on the iconic trophy.

TAMPA, Fla. — It took the Colorado Avalanche 21 years to win another Stanley Cup and just minutes of celebration to dent it.

The iconic sports trophy has been dropped, scratched and dented before, but it has never been dropped during an on-ice presentation. That is until Nicolas Aube-Kubel was skating to the team picture and lost his balance.

"I don't even know if they've had it five minutes, and there is a dent at the bottom already," said Philip Pritchard, who is the vice president, resource centre and curator for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"It's the first time ever it's happened on the ice," Pritchard said.

Unlike many North American sports trophies, the Stanley Cup is a single trophy that is presented each year to the winning team. Every player of the winning team also gets to spend a day with the cup.

