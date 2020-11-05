GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Hockey League (AHL) announced on Monday that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," AHL president and CEO David Andrews said in a statement. “The league’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season."

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months," Andrews' statement continued. "The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21."

According to a press release, Grand Rapids Griffins season ticket members and FLEX ticket buyers will receive an email from the team this week regarding refund, redemption and credit rollover options for the 2020-21 season. Single-game ticket purchasers for any of the final seven home games of the 2019-20 regular season who have not already received refunds or credits can visit the Griffins’ canceled game FAQ page for information on their options.

"As difficult as this decision was for the AHL and its 31 member teams, the unanimous approval by the league's Board of Governors underscores that it was absolutely the right decision in light of the pandemic still sweeping the globe," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "While we all miss sports, and hockey in particular, we recognize that the continued health and safety of our players, staff and fans will always take precedence."

The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official. As of that date, the Griffins were in position to extend their franchise record with an eighth consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They finish the 2019-20 campaign in third place in the Central Division with a 29-27-3-4 record (0.516).

