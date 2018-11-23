GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday night, it wasn't just hockey players on the ice at Van Andel Arena. There were also teddy bears.

The Grand Rapids Griffins held their 19th annual Teddy Bear Toss in their game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans were encouraged to bring new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Griffins scored their first goal.

The teddy bear toss benefits the Hug-A-Bears of Kent County, an organization that provides comfort and support to children in traumatic situations.

.@mpuempel makes it rain stuffed animals on @JHFamilyStores Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/TvwIdMW9Ok — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) November 24, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM