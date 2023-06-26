Grand Rapids Griffins name 2 new assistant coaches

The Detroit Red Wings announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins will be getting two new assistant coaches ahead of the 2023-24 season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are more new faces among the Grand Rapids Griffins' coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Detroit Red Wings announced two new assistant coaches will be joining the coaching staff of the Griffins on Monday.

Stephane Julien and Brian Lashoff were named as the new assistant coaches.

“We’re excited to bring back Brian and we welcome Stephane to the Griffins organization. Both men bring a wealth of knowledge that we believe will translate to success in their new roles,” Griffins general manager Shawn Horcoff said.

Julien was a coach for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), earning Coach of the Year and QMJHL Manager of the Year in his last season in the league.

"Stephane has infused a winning culture to Sherbrooke of the QMJHL in more than a decade behind the bench and has a proven track record of developing young players, which will be a major asset to the Griffins’ coaching staff,” Horcoff added.

Lashoff is a former Griffins player, who retired from playing professional hockey after the 2022-23 season. This will be the beginning of his coaching career after serving as a leader on the team for the Griffins.

“In 14 seasons as a player in Grand Rapids, Brian established himself as a leader on and off the ice and was a respected voice in the locker room and across the league," Horcoff said.

"I am very excited and grateful to be joining the staff in Grand Rapids following my playing career,” said Lashoff. “I look forward to helping Dan Watson and the rest of our staff in the continued development of our players while competing at the highest level."

The new additions to the coaching staff come shortly after the Griffins named Dan Watson as their new head coach.

The Griffins will play their home opener for the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 at Van Andel Arena.

