Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins Captain Brian Lashoff retiring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is honoring Griffins Team Captain Brian Lashoff by declaring Friday, April 14, 2023 as "Brian Lashoff Day."

The announcement comes a few days after the longtime Griffin announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Lashoff's 14 season career was spent mostly in Grand Rapids and in Detroit, playing in both the AHL and NHL.

Lashoff got his start in Grand Rapids in 2008 at age 18 and spent all or part of his 14 seasons on the Griffins, with the last three years as a team captain. He also played 136 games for the Detroit Red Wings between 2012 and 2020.

Lashoff was part of two Calder Cup Championship teams when the Griffins took home the cup in 2013 and 2017.

“You don’t stay with the same organization for this long by accident; that doesn’t happen by chance,” said Griffins head coach Ben Simon. “As an undrafted player, he endeared himself to numerous coaches, teammates, and the fans through his hard-nosed style of play, his infectious work ethic, and impeccable character both on and off the ice."

The Griffins Captain will complete his career with the second-most games played as a Griffin with 628, behind only Travis Richards’ 655.

The Griffins are honoring Lashoff at Van Andel Arena Friday night in his last home game for the team against the Rockford IceHogs. Game time is 7 p.m. and tickets are still available at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

His final game as a Griffin will be on Saturday when the Griffins visit the Chicago Wolves.

Mayor Bliss issued a proclamation declaring today to be "Brian Lashoff Day." In the proclamation she notes that he played over 500 games as a Griffin and acted as a mentor to younger players.

