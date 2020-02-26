GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It wasn't on the schedule, but make no mistake, it was one of the most important games the Griffins will play all season. For the 15th year in a row, they hit the ice for a head to head match up with the Grand Rapids Junior Sled Wings.

On Tuesday, the two sides met up with Griff's IceHouse for a game of Sled Hockey. The sport plays just as it sounds: It's hockey on a sled but in order to navigate, you need to use your sticks to row around the ice.

“You know, every year it gets harder and harder. You think you are good at it then you get out with these guys and they’re flying around,” said Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff.

The Griffins won the game but as they do every year, they had to marvel at all the athletes with disabilities who made a pretty difficult sport, look easy.

“It’s just fun to watch them, how good they are at it, and how bad we are,” said Lashoff.

