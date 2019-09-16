GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Van Andel Arena downtown Grand Rapids will be prepped later today for the start of the Griffins' regular season.

On Monday morning, the arena will be spruced up with the latest giant decal for the 2019-2020 season. It's typically installed by Fast Signs around 6 a.m. In previous years, it's take the decal crew about 2 hours to finish.

This season will mark the franchise's 24th campaign overall, 19th as a member of the AHL and 18th as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Griffins' first home game is set fro Friday, Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Grab tickets to that game right here.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling 616-774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

