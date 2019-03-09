GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Tuesday the winner of their jersey design contest.

Casey Sprogis, of Gorham, Maine, won the contest with a design centered around Jurassic Park.

Post by grgriffins.

The Griffins said the jerseys will be auctioned off after the game on Feb. 22, 2020.

