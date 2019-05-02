GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Griffins latest loss on Friday night in San Antonio dropped their record away from Van Andel Arena to 10-11-2-1. Fortunately for the team though they won't have a chance to improve on that mark for awhile.

The Griffins are set to begin their longest homestand of the season.

"For visiting teams, this is a hard place to play," said team captain Matthew Ford. "This time of year when you look at Friday and Saturday nights, when this place has 10,000 fans, it can be an intimidating place for a visiting team and a huge plus for us."

Wednesday night, the team will host the Manitoba Moose in the first of seven straight home games. That's their longest homestand since 2013. The team currently has a three-point lead in the Central Division standings and Ford says this stretch could really help the team extend that margin.

"We've had some success here at home and being here for most of the month of February, we need to take advantage of it. When you look at the standings everybody is so close. If we can keep that same recipe for success here at home then we could be sitting pretty come March and April."

The Griffs have points in seven of their last eight contests at Van Andel Arena. Puck drops against the Moose Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

