Grand Rapids Griffins to host annual equipment sale as season winds down

The Grifffins have three home games left in the 2021-22 season, and at one of them, fans will have a chance to purchase equipment used in games.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Cleveland Monsters Winning Wednesday

Friday, April 15 vs. Iowa Wild $2 Beers, $2 Hot Dogs

Friday, April 22 vs. Chicago Wolves Fan Appreciation Night $2 Beers, $2 Hot Dogs



The April 15 game against Iowa will also serve as the team's annual equipment sale. It's a chance for fans to buy Griffins gear including sticks, jerseys, pants, helmets and shoulder pads. Some of the equipment is game-worn.

"If you're a collector, if you're a player, and you want some really good equipment, or if you're looking more for the merchandise side and the memorabilia, either way, it's a great opportunity for fans to come out and get some really unique items," said Griffins Senior Director of Public and Community Relations Randy Cleves.

The Griffins are back to being among the top teams in the American Hockey League in attendance after a shortened 2020-21 season when only 750 fans could come to each game due to COVID-19 protocols at the arena.

"There was really, I think, an appetite built up for people to come out to live events and certainly come out to see some Griffins hockey. You know, we wouldn't be doing what we do without the great support of the fans," Cleves said.

