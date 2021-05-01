Griffins set to return to the ice next month

AHL votes to play season with 28 teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Hockey League Board of Governor's held a vote on Monday and decided that the league will return to action on Feb. 5 for all except three teams.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds will be the only teams not playing this season when the AHL resumes.

Further details, including schedule formats and playoffs, are still to be determined.

The AHL announced that it will operate in five divisions this season.

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

Canadian Division

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

(all pending provincial government approval)

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

Four teams have been granted provisional relocations for the 2020-21 season: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, N.J.; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Mass.; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, Calif.

