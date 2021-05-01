Griffins set to return to the ice next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Hockey League Board of Governor's held a vote on Monday and decided that the league will return to action on Feb. 5 for all except three teams.
The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds will be the only teams not playing this season when the AHL resumes.
Further details, including schedule formats and playoffs, are still to be determined.
The AHL announced that it will operate in five divisions this season.
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Hartford Wolf Pack
Providence Bruins
Canadian Division
Belleville Senators
Laval Rocket
Manitoba Moose
Toronto Marlies
(all pending provincial government approval)
North Division
Binghamton Devils
Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Rochester Americans
Syracuse Crunch
Utica Comets
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Central Division
Chicago Wolves
Cleveland Monsters
Grand Rapids Griffins
Iowa Wild
Rockford IceHogs
Texas Stars
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors
Colorado Eagles
Henderson Silver Knights
Ontario Reign
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Stockton Heat
Tucson Roadrunners
Four teams have been granted provisional relocations for the 2020-21 season: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, N.J.; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Mass.; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, Calif.
