Grand Rapids, MI — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves 5-2 at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

It was the third straight win for the Griffins, who are now 9-2-0-2 in their last 13 games.

Matt Puempel got the scoring started for the Griffins when he rattled one in off the cross bar at 12:01 of the first period to tie the game, 1-1.

Matthew Ford would score almost exactly three minutes later as he rang one in off the near post.

Turner Elson made it a 3-1 game in the second period with his 6th goal of the season. He added another goal in the third before Puempel's empty-netter ended the scoring. Puempel now has nine goals this season, second most on the team.

Harri Sateri made a season-high 33 saves and has now won three straight starts, and five of his last six.

The Griffins host the San Antonio Rampage Friday night at 7 pm.

© 2018 WZZM