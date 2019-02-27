HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Before embarking on the ice for my first game ever in sled hockey, Griffins PR man Randy Cleves had some simple advice for me.

“Just go out there and have fun,” he said.

Sounds easy enough right? How 'bout you try it?

Literally taking to the sport like a deer on ice, I knew I just didn't have it. These guys on the other hand did.

“If you haven't done it before, its really difficult just to get around but it gets easier and easier as you do it more,” said Jake Nelson who was born with spina bifida.

The 15-year old Nelson has been doing this for nine years and he's darn good.

Jake plays on the Sled Wings, a hockey program for athletes with physical disabilities. For the last 14 years, they've been playing the Griffins in a charity game to benefit the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation.

“It's one of the more unique community events than anyone in sports does. These kids have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the ice. You know the same ice that able bodied hockey players are on and especially the hometown Griffins,” said Cleves.

“I'm very competitive,” adds Nelson. “I like that there is a sport that's very competitive that I can take part in and compete well in.”

A good time was had by all Tuesday night except for me, the guy who couldn't stay up right.

