GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the fifth straight year, the Salvation Army will be sponsoring the "Red Kettle Game" played by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Dec. 6.

Lower level faceoff ticket for the game are just $23, and all of the proceeds form each ticket purchased benefits the Salvation Army of West Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Along with Van Andel Arena welcome signage, scoreboard messages and public address announcements, the Griffins will wear special co-branded "red jerseys" with the Salvation Army shield and Pfeiffer Lincoln logo. The jerseys will be auctioned off to the public after the game with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Brass Band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of Christmas favorites before the game on the north concourse.

From 6 to 8 p.m. or while supplies last, fans can enjoy $2 beer and $2 hot dogs.

“We’re thrilled to be back at Van Andel Arena partnering with the Grand Rapids Griffins for the fifth year in a row,” said Major Glen Caddy, Divisional Commander. “It’s an ideal event for The Salvation Army to raise awareness about our programs and services as well as demonstrate our commitment to, and involvement in, the Grand Rapids community."

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Red Kettle Game, click here.

