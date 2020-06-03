GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is where two worlds collide -- Star Wars and hockey will come together this weekend as the Grand Rapids Griffins put on Star Wars Night.

More than 50 costumed characters from the Star Wars films will roam the arena and interact with Griffins fans during their game against the Rockford Icehogs on Saturday, March 7.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena downtown Grand Rapids. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Not only can fans meet their favorite characters, the arena will have photo areas set up for fans to take pictures. The Van Andel will also be selling light sabers. Proceeds from the photobooths and the light saber sales will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

There will also be Griff Vader bobbleheads for sale for $10 each.

The Griffins Youth Foundation was established in 1995 by Dan and Pamela DeVos. It promotes academic excellence, community involve and healthy lifestyles for West Michigan kids through hockey and ice-related sports. Programs are free and the foundation often provides equipment and ice time for 350 boys and girls.

