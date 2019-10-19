GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, but the Texas Stars were able to secure the victory with a shootout win, 4-3.

Matt Puempel opened the scoring for the Griffins on the power play in the first period. The Stars tied the game in the second period after Conner Bleackley beat Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard over his right shoulder.

The Stars took the lead less than three minutes later and scored again about two minutes into the third period. However, Givani Smith scored on the power play and Jarid Lukosevicius tied the game at three later in the period.

None of the three Griffins shooters scored in the shootout, and Tanner Kero scored for the Stars to give his team the win.

The Griffins outshot the Stars 39-32 but were just 2 for 7 on the power play.

Puempel had a goal and an assist along with six shots. Pickard stopped 28 of 31 shots, and defenseman Joe Hicketts had two assists and was minus-2. Forwards Evgeny Svechnikov and Michael Rasmussen each had five shots, and Svechnikov also had an assist.

