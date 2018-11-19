GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Griffins players, coaches and staff are serving patrons are Uccello's Restaurants throughout Grand Rapids for the 12th annual Tip-A-Griffin event on Monday Nov. 19.

From 6-8 p.m. the Griffins waited tables at six local Uccello's in Caledonia, Grand Rapids, downtown Grand Rapids, Grandville, Rockford and Standale.

For the past 11 years, the Tip-A-Griffin event has raised nearly $100,000 for various local charities through the Griffins Youth Foundation.

