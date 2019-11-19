The Grand Rapids Griffins were waiting tables Monday for the 13th edition of the Tip-A-Griffins fundraiser.

Team players, coaches and hockey staff were helping serve tables at all six Uccello's Ristorante locations in West Michigan. They also wore aprons that were signed and auctioned off at the end of the night.

Donations and proceeds from raffles will go toward the Griffins Youth Foundation. Tip-A-Griffin has raised more than $100,000 for local charities over the years.

The Griffins Youth Foundation was created in 1995 to connect West Michigan youth with hockey and ice sports. It provides free programming to 420 children.

