GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 13th time, the Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is back and helping raise money for the Griffins Youth Foundation. The foundation helps promote academic excellence, community involvement, and healthy lifestyles for young people in West Michigan through hockey and ice-related sports.

The Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is happening Monday, November 18 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at all six Uccello's Restaurants in the West Michigan area. Team players, coaches, and hockey staff will be spread out between the locations and will help serve tables. There will also be food and drink specials that include half off pasta with a drink purchase, $4 tall domestic drafts, and $5 glasses of house wine.

At each location, there will be a raffle with prizes that include a Griffins team-signed game-used stick, an autographed Dennis Cholowski Red Wings jersey and hockey gloves, an autographed Turner Elson Griffins jersey, as well as other Griffins memorabilia and ticket packages and various gifts from sponsors. At the end of the night, the aprons worn by the Griffins servers will be signed and auctioned off.

In the past the Tip-A-Griffin has raised more than $100,000 for various charities.

Here is the plan for where you can find your favorite Griffin Monday, though the lineup is subject to change.

Caledonia (8256 Broadmoor SE)

Oliwer Kaski

Matt Macdonald – Assistant coach

Brian Mahoney-Wilson – Goaltending development coach

Chase Pearson

Filip Zadina



Downtown Grand Rapids (122 Monroe Center St NW)

Joe Hicketts

Todd Krygier – Assistant coach

Calvin Pickard

Matt Puempel

Dominik Shine



Grand Rapids (2630 East Beltline SE)

Matt Ford

Mike Knuble – Assistant coach

Vili Saarijarvi

Ben Simon – Head coach

Chris Terry



Grandville (3940 Rivertown Pkwy. SW)

Josh Chapman – Athletic trainer

Turner Elson

Brian Lashoff

Moritz Seider

Dominic Turgeon



Rockford (19 N Main St.)

Charlie Kaser – Assistant equipment manager

Ryan Kuffner

Gregor MacLeod

Alec McCrea

Evgeny Svechnikov

Joe Veleno



Standale (4787 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Filip Larsson

Gustav Lindstrom

Jarid Lukosevicius

Michael Rasmussen

Brad Thompson – Equipment manager

Griff and Finn, the team's mascots will be making appearances at select locations.

If you are interested in helping out the Griffins Youth Foundation in another way, there are several ways you can do so. You can learn more on their website.

The Griffins next home game is at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, November 20.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Griffins news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.