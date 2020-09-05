The NFL’s success virtually drafting players and uncertainty surrounding the hockey this season have led to the possibility of the NHL holding its draft before awarding the Stanley Cup.

The NHL is considering having it earlier in June. There are mixed feelings among executives about the idea.

The NHL would face several issues. Teams would not be able to trade players.

There would be a lack of clarity over next year’s salary cap. The draft order could also be determined before all games are played.

