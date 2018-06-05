Detroit Red Wings prospect Givani Smith has been a victim of racism.

A report in the Waterloo Region Record details the abuse leveled at Smith, who is black.

Smith’s junior career ended April 30 when his Kitchener Rangers lost Game 7 to the host Sault Ste. Marie (Ont.) Greyhounds. Smith, drafted 46th overall in 2016, had been suspended for the game after flipping a middle finger at the Greyhounds' bench following Sunday’s Game 6 at Kitchener.

The incident led to Smith being abused on social media, to the extent, the report said, the Rangers needed a police escort from the Soo airport to their hotel and from the hotel to the arena. A security guard was provided for Smith as he watched the game from the press box.

“We took the step to provide security over and above what we would normally do for a game," OHL commissioner David Branch told the Record. "We wanted to make sure Givani was comfortable and certainly hopefully free from any challenge or issue.”

Social media users called Smith a coward, and worse. He even received a death threat, according to the report.

“There were threats, physical threats after Game 6," Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie told the Record. "Before we went up to the Soo there were racial things in his inbox on social media. It was pretty disgusting to see some of the stuff that he had to deal with.”

Smith could not be reached for comment.

Hockey has had incidents of racism before. In 2011 during an NHL exhibition game between the Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers in London, Ontario, someone threw a banana at Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, who is black.

