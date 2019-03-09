GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After 15 seasons in the NHL, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall has announced his retirement.

Kronwall played all 15 NHL seasons with the Red Wings and had 432 points in 953 games. He was one of five players still playing for the Red Wings since their Stanley Cup championship in 2008.

As a fan favorite, Kronwall was known for his defensive abilities and physical play. After making a big hit, fans at Joe Louis Arena and Little Caesars Arena would chant, "You got Kronwalled!" to acknowledge the moment.

Kronwall had two 50-point seasons -- 2006-07 and 2008-09 -- and was a pivotal member for the Red Wings playoff streak that lasted until 2015-16.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Kronwall will join the Red Wings as an advisor to General Manager Steve Yzerman.

Last season, Kronwall had three goals, 24 assists and 27 points last season while averaging 19:57 of ice time per game.

