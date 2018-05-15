Well, you don't see this every day.

It appears that Joe Louis Arena, the former home of the Detroit Red Wings, has been misspelled on Google Maps to say "Jow Louis Arena."

Okay, so misspellings happen on the internet. A lot. But ... how could they? To such hallowed ground in Detroit sports history? To such a prominent champion in Joe Louis?

As of 2:45 p.m. today, the misspelling is still there. We're not sure when it happened — it had been spelled correctly before — but it's possible that somebody reported an edit to the name and it went through.

Here's what this misspelling looks like:

The description is also incorrect, as the Red Wings now play at Little Caesars Arena: "City's largest indoor venue plays home ice to the Red Wings & hosts major sports & music events."

We've submitted a correction to Google Maps to get it fixed. We'll be sure to keep you updated as this is a very pertinent matter.

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianManzullo.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press