GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids this season.

Detroit plays at Toronto on Saturday night.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Sports News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.