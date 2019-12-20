GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL.
Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29.
The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids this season.
Detroit plays at Toronto on Saturday night.
