After 13 seasons, Rangers trade Staal to Red Wings

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers for future considerations.

The draft pick is in 2021.

The 33-year-old Staal had two goals and nine assists in 52 games this past season. He’s played his whole 13-season NHL career so far with the Rangers.

Staal ranks sixth on the Rangers’ career list in games played with 892.

Earlier Saturday, the Red Wings announced that they had signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year contract extension.

The Red Wings acquired Gagner on Feb. 24 in a trade with Edmonton. He played six games for Detroit.

