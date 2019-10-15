DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano has had surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor.

The surgery was Monday and the Red Wings say it was successful, adding Devellano is resting comfortably in a hospital and is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

The 76-year-old executive is in his 38th season with the franchise and 53rd season in the NHL.

He helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cups after playing a part in the New York Islanders winning three NHL titles.

Devellano was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010 as a builder.

