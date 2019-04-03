DETROIT, Mich. - A Detroit Hockey legend and Hall of Famer has passed.

According to our partners in Detroit Ted Lindsay, who was 93 and died under hospice care overnight.

Lindsay, known at "Terrible Ted," played for the Red Wings back in the 1940s and 1950s. He helped the team win four Stanley and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

Lindsay was also known for his charitable work having founded the Ted Lindsay Foundation in 2001. The foundation raised funds for the research of autism spectrum disorders and programs to help those impacts.

