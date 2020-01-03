OTTAWA, ON — Artem Anisimov scored twice in regulation and added the shootout winner as the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3.

Scott Sabourin also scored in regulation for the Senators, who earned their first shootout win of the season.

Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves for his fifth win. Frans Nielsen, Dylan Larkin and Sam Gagner scored for the Red Wings, who have lost nine of 10. Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.