SUNRISE, Fla. — Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists and the Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman also scored to help the Panthers win for the fourth time in five games.

Chris Driedger made 35 saves in his fourth NHL start to improve to 3-1-0.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.