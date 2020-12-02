BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sam Reinhart jammed in a loose puck for the go-ahead goal 57 seconds into the third period in the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and assist and Conor Sheary also scored in a game the Sabres overcame two one-goal deficits.

Carter Hutton stopped 27 shots, and Buffalo won for just the third time in its past nine. Detroit's Darren Helm scored twice for his 11th multi-goal game and first since mid-October.

Anthony Mantha had two assists after missing 20 games with a rib injury and punctured lung. Jonathan Bernier stopped 22 shots for Detroit.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.