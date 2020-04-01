DALLAS — Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their fourth straight come-from-behind win.

Radek Faksa and Andrej Sekera also scored for Dallas. Esa Lindell had three assists.

Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier finished with 23 saves in his first start since he beat San Jose 2-0 on Tuesday night for his first shutout of the season.

