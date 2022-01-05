x
No. 10 Michigan State tops Nebraska 79-67 for 8th win in row

Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown had 14 points to help No. 10 Michigan State beat Nebraska.
Credit: AP
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) drives as Nebraska guard Kobe Webster (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown had 14 points to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 for its eighth win in a row. 

The Spartans led by just four points at halftime because they turned the ball over 12 times. 

Michigan State made three 3-pointers early in the second half to go ahead 47-39 and maintained the lead because it took better care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers. 

The Cornhuskers started strong, leading 17-12 and by a point late in the first half.

