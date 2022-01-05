No. 10 Michigan State tops Nebraska 79-67 for 8th win in row

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown had 14 points to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 for its eighth win in a row.
The Spartans led by just four points at halftime because they turned the ball over 12 times.
Michigan State made three 3-pointers early in the second half to go ahead 47-39 and maintained the lead because it took better care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers.
The Cornhuskers started strong, leading 17-12 and by a point late in the first half.
