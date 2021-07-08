x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana

The Spartans improved to 7-0 overall and will stay atop the Big Ten East at least two more weeks.
Credit: AP
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Matt Coghlin's 51-yard field goal gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne's third-quarter touchdown throw gave the Spartans the breathing room they needed to beat Indiana 20-15. 

The Spartans improved to 7-0 overall and will stay atop the Big Ten East at least two more weeks. 

Indiana had a chance to tie the score at 17 after scored its first TD in league play early in the fourth. But the Spartans defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt.

Credit: AP
Indiana's Chris Childers (36) is tackled by Michigan State's Ronald Williams (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Quarterback battle brews at MSU

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 