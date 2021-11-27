x
No. 12 Michigan State bounces back, beats Penn State 30-27

Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State.
Michigan State's Connor Heyward (11) is upended by Penn State's Kalen King, bottom, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State. 

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Spartans bounced back from last week’s 56-7 loss to Ohio State. 

Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015. 

Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions. 

Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.

Michigan State vs. Penn State

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown against Penn State's Jaquan Brisker (1) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

