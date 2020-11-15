x
No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks

They are off to their worst start since 1967.
Credit: AP
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) scores a touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nakia Watson and Mason Stokke each scored two touchdowns in the first half, helping No. 13 Wisconsin build a big lead and it went on to rout Michigan 49-11 Saturday night. 

The Badgers returned to competition after canceling two games due to a COVID-19 breakout within the program and didn’t look rusty at all against a hapless team. 

The Wolverines fell behind 28-0 at halftime, their largest deficit at home since the Big House opened in 1927. They are off to their worst start since 1967. 

