No. 17 Mich St beats W Kentucky 48-31, best start since 2015

The Spartans have won their first five games for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, returns a punt for a touchdown as teammate Ben VanSumeren (13) blocks against Western Kentucky during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker and Jayden Reed combined to score five touchdowns in the first half to help No. 17 Michigan State build a 26-point lead and it went on to beat Western Kentucky 48-31 on Saturday night. 

The Spartans have won their first five games for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015, when they ended up earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

The Hilltoppers moved the ball through the air effectively, but settled for three field goals in the first half and struggled to stop Michigan State until the second half when it was too late.

