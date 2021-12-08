x
No. 19 Mich. St. outlasts Minnesota 75-67 in Big 10 opener

Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota.
Michigan State guard Malik Hall (25) reaches for a rebound before Minnesota forward Jamison Battle can get to it during the first half an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota. 

This was the first Big Ten opener for Gophers coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. 

Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans went 10 for 21 from deep. 

The Gophers entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed. 

The Spartans improved to 8-2 overall. The Gophers dropped to 7-1. 

Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points for Minnesota.

