The undefeated Wolverines held on and beat Rutgers University Saturday evening.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13.

Michigan opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Jim Harbaugh’s conservative game plan almost cost him.

After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter.

