EAST LANSING, Mich. — Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 19 Michigan State to an 80-64 victory over Penn State.

The 9-2 Spartans have won four straight games. They are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.

Seth Lundy scored 18 points and John Harrar added 16 for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 5-5.

