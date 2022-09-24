No. 2 Grand Valley State handles Wayne State 48-9

DETROIT — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 48-9 non-conference victory at Wayne State Saturday evening before a crowd of 4,388. The Lakers improve to 4-0 on the year and will host nationally ranked and 4-0 Saginaw Valley State next Saturday (Oct. 1) at Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



The Grand Valley State State defense got a quick three-and-out and the Laker offense went to work with an 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive that took 5:02 off the clock. Junior QB Cade Peterson connected with sophomore wide receiver Jahdae Walker with a 34-yard scoring strike.



The GVSU defense forced a 37-yard field goal after a long kickoff return, but on the Lakers' first play from scrimmage junior RB Tariq Reid raced 59 yards for a touchdown and Kollin Kralapp added the PAT for a 13-3 Laker lead. GVSU added an 8-play, 88-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter that was concluded with a 50-yard scoring pass from Peterson to sophomore WR Jaylon Tillman for a 20-3 halftime lead.



Grand Valley State opened the second half with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consisted of one pass (17-yard completion to Walker) and 43 rushing yards (32 by Reid). Reid finished the drive with a 2-yard TD run to up the Laker advantage to 27-3.



Wayne State recorded its most successful drive of the night in the third quarter, driving 70 yards in nine plays for a 33-yard TD run by QB Josh Kulka on a broken play.



The Lakers answered with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive that used the arm of QB Cal Endicott and a dominant running game from QB Avery Moore and Reid. Endicott completed passes for 23 and 14-yards to Tillman and senior WR Jacob Miller, before Reid ran it in from seven yards out for his third rushing TD of the night and a 34-9 lead. GVSU used another long, time-consuming drive (11-78, 6:00) midway through the four quarter to push the lead to 41-9. Senior RB Jack Provencher scampered in from 13 yards out and redshirt freshman Jimmy Downs returned a tipped pass 47 yards for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the game.



The Laker run defense limited Wayne State to 54 yards rushing, 33 of which came on a broken play for a TD, on 20 carries. The Warriors tallied 360 yards of total offense, 306 through the air, but managed just nine points.



Junior DE Christian McCarroll tallied three tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss (-22) and 1.0 QB sacks, while LB Abe Swanson and FS Damonte McCurdy each tallied six tackles. The Lakers recorded 9.0 tackles for loss (-35), six QB hurries, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble.



The Laker offense produced 489 total yards and possessed the ball for 33:53. Reid led the ground game with 140 yards and three rushing TDs on 17 carries, while Moore rushed for 36 yards. Provencher toted the ball four times for 25 yards and a TD, becoming the 40th Laker all-time to reach the 1,000-yard career rushing mark. Peterson completed 9-of-17 passes for 172 yards and two TDs, while Endicott completed 5-of-9 passes for 77 yards. Sophomore WR Jaylon Tillman recorded career-highs in catches (5) and yards (99), while pulling in a 50-yard TD reception. Miller hauled in three catches for 34 yards and Walker two for 66 yards and a TD.