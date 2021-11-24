x
No. 20 Michigan sloppy in 65-54 win over Tarleton State

The Wolverines had 11 turnovers in the first 15 minutes.
Tarleton State guard Shakur Daniel (13) is defended by Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eli Brooks scored 15 points and No. 20 Michigan overcame a sloppy performance to beat Tarleton State 65-54. 

Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan scored 14 points apiece for Michigan, which committed 20 turnovers. 

Hunter Dickinson added nine points and 10 rebounds. Montre Gipson led Tarleton State with 17 points and Tahj Small added 12. 

The Wolverines had 11 turnovers in the first 15 minutes. 

Michigan was clinging to a 55-52 lead with under four minutes left before putting the game away.

